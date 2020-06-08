All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:40 PM

3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive

No Longer Available
Location

3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This second floor apartment backs up to the highly popular Monon Trail and is only a short commute to Broad Ripple, Downtown and Ivy Tech. Property includes lovely refinished hardwood floors, a large living room, 3 spacious bedrooms, a sun room, dining area, central A/C, nice moldings and off-street parking. Other community features include washer/dryer access in each building, lighted, off-street parking and central air conditioning. Cats Allowed! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have any available units?
3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have?
Some of 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive offers parking.
Does 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have a pool?
No, 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have accessible units?
No, 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
