3510 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This second floor apartment backs up to the highly popular Monon Trail and is only a short commute to Broad Ripple, Downtown and Ivy Tech. Property includes lovely refinished hardwood floors, a large living room, 3 spacious bedrooms, a sun room, dining area, central A/C, nice moldings and off-street parking. Other community features include washer/dryer access in each building, lighted, off-street parking and central air conditioning. Cats Allowed! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



