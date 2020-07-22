3316 Graceland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fantastic 3BR/1.5BA low-maintenance home for rent! Freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors, & more! Enjoy the warmer weather on the screened-in front porch, Step inside the living room which opens to the formal dining room with window bench seat. Kitchen features refrigerator, stove, and walk-in pantry. Main floor also has half bathroom/laundry room with washer & dryer. Upstairs you'll find 3 nice sized bedrooms and full bathroom. Unfinished basement has room for storage. Fenced in front yard and partial privacy fencing in rear. Parking on rear parking pad or on street. No lawn care required! Great location, less than 10 minutes to downtown. Immediate occupancy!