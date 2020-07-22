All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

3316 Graceland Avenue

3316 Graceland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3316 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic 3BR/1.5BA low-maintenance home for rent! Freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors, & more! Enjoy the warmer weather on the screened-in front porch, Step inside the living room which opens to the formal dining room with window bench seat. Kitchen features refrigerator, stove, and walk-in pantry. Main floor also has half bathroom/laundry room with washer & dryer. Upstairs you'll find 3 nice sized bedrooms and full bathroom. Unfinished basement has room for storage. Fenced in front yard and partial privacy fencing in rear. Parking on rear parking pad or on street. No lawn care required! Great location, less than 10 minutes to downtown. Immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Graceland Avenue have any available units?
3316 Graceland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 Graceland Avenue have?
Some of 3316 Graceland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 Graceland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Graceland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Graceland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Graceland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3316 Graceland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3316 Graceland Avenue offers parking.
Does 3316 Graceland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3316 Graceland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Graceland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3316 Graceland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Graceland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3316 Graceland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Graceland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 Graceland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
