All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 330 David Lind Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
330 David Lind Dr
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

330 David Lind Dr

330 David Lind Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Southdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

330 David Lind Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Look No Further - YOU FOUND IT! - Beautifully kept home! This must-see rental is available now, updates everywhere! Impeccable landscaping, updated kitchen, fireplace and so much more! Our homes are available on self-showings to keep the social distancing, you can view anytime.

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 David Lind Dr have any available units?
330 David Lind Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 330 David Lind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
330 David Lind Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 David Lind Dr pet-friendly?
No, 330 David Lind Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 330 David Lind Dr offer parking?
No, 330 David Lind Dr does not offer parking.
Does 330 David Lind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 David Lind Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 David Lind Dr have a pool?
No, 330 David Lind Dr does not have a pool.
Does 330 David Lind Dr have accessible units?
No, 330 David Lind Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 330 David Lind Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 David Lind Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 David Lind Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 David Lind Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College