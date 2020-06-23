All apartments in Indianapolis
3270 N New Jersey St

3270 North New Jersey Street · No Longer Available
Location

3270 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LEASED - AVOID SCAMS. We do not advertise on Craig's List and do not permit subletting! Inquire within for other properties!

STUNNING redeveloped home in Mapleton Fall Creek! PERFECT location between downtown and Broad Ripple - close enough to all the action yet far enough to get away from the noise!

This corner lot home features a massive side yard (owners purchased extra lot and fenced it in) with a deck, perfect for when you're not already relaxing on your cozy front porch!

You can't beat the charm of the original hardwood floors and pocket doors (don't miss that bathtub, too)! Half bath on the main level, perfect for entertaining! Custom kitchen features a butler's pantry. Generous bedrooms provide endless options for a home office, guest room, play room, etc.! The rooms feature large closets (not pictured out of privacy) while the basement and attic features TONS of storage space! The master bathroom features double vanity with granite with a stunning shower! Alarm system and service included.

Must schedule 24 hours in advance. MUST SEE TO FULLY APPRECIATE - DON'T MISS THIS!

Text Billy at 847-521-0975 or email billy@indyurbanadvisors.com!!

(RLNE4771328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3270 N New Jersey St have any available units?
3270 N New Jersey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3270 N New Jersey St have?
Some of 3270 N New Jersey St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3270 N New Jersey St currently offering any rent specials?
3270 N New Jersey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3270 N New Jersey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3270 N New Jersey St is pet friendly.
Does 3270 N New Jersey St offer parking?
Yes, 3270 N New Jersey St offers parking.
Does 3270 N New Jersey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3270 N New Jersey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3270 N New Jersey St have a pool?
No, 3270 N New Jersey St does not have a pool.
Does 3270 N New Jersey St have accessible units?
No, 3270 N New Jersey St does not have accessible units.
Does 3270 N New Jersey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3270 N New Jersey St has units with dishwashers.
