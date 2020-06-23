3270 N New Jersey St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LEASED - AVOID SCAMS. We do not advertise on Craig's List and do not permit subletting! Inquire within for other properties!



STUNNING redeveloped home in Mapleton Fall Creek! PERFECT location between downtown and Broad Ripple - close enough to all the action yet far enough to get away from the noise!



This corner lot home features a massive side yard (owners purchased extra lot and fenced it in) with a deck, perfect for when you're not already relaxing on your cozy front porch!



You can't beat the charm of the original hardwood floors and pocket doors (don't miss that bathtub, too)! Half bath on the main level, perfect for entertaining! Custom kitchen features a butler's pantry. Generous bedrooms provide endless options for a home office, guest room, play room, etc.! The rooms feature large closets (not pictured out of privacy) while the basement and attic features TONS of storage space! The master bathroom features double vanity with granite with a stunning shower! Alarm system and service included.



Must schedule 24 hours in advance. MUST SEE TO FULLY APPRECIATE - DON'T MISS THIS!



Text Billy at 847-521-0975 or email billy@indyurbanadvisors.com!!



