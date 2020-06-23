3130 Newton Ave

Amenities
Cozy home with MASSIVE backyard with garage AND carport. W/D in unit. $825 for 18 month lease.
This 3 bed/1 bath single family home is everything you need to enjoy life in the city without breaking the bank!
Nestled between Fountain Square, Twin Aire, and Irvington...10 minutes to Monument Circle! Walk to Lasalle Park (splash pad and tons of green space!) and Kroger for groceries.
Don't miss this incredible value!
Prequalify:
No evictions
No felonies
$2475 gross monthly income required for 18 month lease
