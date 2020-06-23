3130 Newton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*PENDING DEPOSIT RECEIVED - INQUIRE WITHIN FOR OTHER PROPERTIES*



Cozy home with MASSIVE backyard with garage AND carport. W/D in unit. $825 for 18 month lease.



This 3 bed/1 bath single family home is everything you need to enjoy life in the city without breaking the bank!



Nestled between Fountain Square, Twin Aire, and Irvington...10 minutes to Monument Circle! Walk to Lasalle Park (splash pad and tons of green space!) and Kroger for groceries.



Don't miss this incredible value!



Prequalify:

No evictions

No felonies

$2475 gross monthly income required for 18 month lease



(RLNE4587293)