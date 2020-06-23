All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3130 Newton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3130 Newton Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3130 Newton Ave

3130 Newton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3130 Newton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*PENDING DEPOSIT RECEIVED - INQUIRE WITHIN FOR OTHER PROPERTIES*

Cozy home with MASSIVE backyard with garage AND carport. W/D in unit. $825 for 18 month lease.

This 3 bed/1 bath single family home is everything you need to enjoy life in the city without breaking the bank!

Nestled between Fountain Square, Twin Aire, and Irvington...10 minutes to Monument Circle! Walk to Lasalle Park (splash pad and tons of green space!) and Kroger for groceries.

Don't miss this incredible value!

Prequalify:
No evictions
No felonies
$2475 gross monthly income required for 18 month lease

(RLNE4587293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Newton Ave have any available units?
3130 Newton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 Newton Ave have?
Some of 3130 Newton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Newton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Newton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Newton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 Newton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3130 Newton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3130 Newton Ave does offer parking.
Does 3130 Newton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 Newton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Newton Ave have a pool?
No, 3130 Newton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Newton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3130 Newton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Newton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Newton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College