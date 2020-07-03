All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 30 2020 at 9:51 PM

3126 North College Avenue

3126 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3126 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Beautiful home ideally located between Downtown Indianapolis & Broad Ripple. Minutes from Monon Trail, many Breweries, and Coffee Shops. Stunning hardwood floors, white cabinetry, and large rooms. This home features historic charm - large arched entryways, brick floor den room. This bright and airy home comes equipped with kitchen appliances. Tour today! This property won't last long.

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2253324294

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1278800?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 North College Avenue have any available units?
3126 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3126 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3126 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 North College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3126 North College Avenue offer parking?
No, 3126 North College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3126 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 3126 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3126 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3126 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3126 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3126 North College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3126 North College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

