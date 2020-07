Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super nice rare find in Carrington Commons of Franklin Township. This three bedroom, two bath home is all on one level, Ranch style. Lovely fireplace for chilly nights. Cathedral ceilings add to the open and airy feel of this home. Pull in to your attached two-car garage. This home is just a stone's throw to major thoroughfares, dining and shopping. Don't worry about the lawn, it's all done for you.