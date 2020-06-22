All apartments in Indianapolis
3052 DANUBE Way

3052 Danube Way · No Longer Available
Location

3052 Danube Way, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
This two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home really shines! This beautiful home offers both a living room and a great room with plenty of space to spread out.  The large chefs kitchen is open to dining room and living room, and boasts wonderful ceramic tile flooring, gorgeous granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Home also features a get away master retreat suite with full en suite master bathroom that has dual vanities and garden tub. Bedrooms are great sized with large bedrooms and home offers good storage throughout. Backyard is full fenced!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3052 DANUBE Way have any available units?
3052 DANUBE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3052 DANUBE Way have?
Some of 3052 DANUBE Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3052 DANUBE Way currently offering any rent specials?
3052 DANUBE Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3052 DANUBE Way pet-friendly?
No, 3052 DANUBE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3052 DANUBE Way offer parking?
No, 3052 DANUBE Way does not offer parking.
Does 3052 DANUBE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3052 DANUBE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3052 DANUBE Way have a pool?
No, 3052 DANUBE Way does not have a pool.
Does 3052 DANUBE Way have accessible units?
No, 3052 DANUBE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3052 DANUBE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3052 DANUBE Way has units with dishwashers.
