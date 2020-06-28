All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM

3026 Shriver Avenue

3026 Shriver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3026 Shriver Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
This cozy All Brick home has so many qualities and is a Must See. With 2 bedroom and 1 bath, you will fall in love with the large space. Here you will have an incredible location at an incredible price. This home has so much to offer. From the large front porch to the wood floors, the fireplace, the updated bathroom, just to name a few. You will absolutely love the location and proximity to everything you need. The large basement is perfect for any additional storage needs you may have. Check this one out before it rents, make sure it's at the top of your list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 Shriver Avenue have any available units?
3026 Shriver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 Shriver Avenue have?
Some of 3026 Shriver Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 Shriver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3026 Shriver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 Shriver Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3026 Shriver Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3026 Shriver Avenue offer parking?
No, 3026 Shriver Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3026 Shriver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 Shriver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 Shriver Avenue have a pool?
No, 3026 Shriver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3026 Shriver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3026 Shriver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 Shriver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 Shriver Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
