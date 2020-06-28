3026 Shriver Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This cozy All Brick home has so many qualities and is a Must See. With 2 bedroom and 1 bath, you will fall in love with the large space. Here you will have an incredible location at an incredible price. This home has so much to offer. From the large front porch to the wood floors, the fireplace, the updated bathroom, just to name a few. You will absolutely love the location and proximity to everything you need. The large basement is perfect for any additional storage needs you may have. Check this one out before it rents, make sure it's at the top of your list.