All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3011 E 47th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3011 E 47th St
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:38 PM

3011 E 47th St

3011 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Millersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3011 East 47th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Millersville

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Looking for a quiet home right outside of the city? Ashton Park is a small elegant 38 home community on a quiet street just Northeast of Indianapolis. The stately exterior has a grand appearance and once inside you'll find your spacious apartment home! Bring your family and your pets! Ashton's convenient location puts you only minutes from Downtown, Broad Ripple, plenty of shopping, and lots of great dining. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. nWater is a flat fee of $40

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 E 47th St have any available units?
3011 E 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3011 E 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
3011 E 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 E 47th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3011 E 47th St is pet friendly.
Does 3011 E 47th St offer parking?
No, 3011 E 47th St does not offer parking.
Does 3011 E 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 E 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 E 47th St have a pool?
No, 3011 E 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 3011 E 47th St have accessible units?
No, 3011 E 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 E 47th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3011 E 47th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3011 E 47th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3011 E 47th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College