30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive

30 Kessler Blvd Wdr · No Longer Available
Location

30 Kessler Blvd Wdr, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE Sunday 11/18 2:00-4:00
Amazing 1950’s Stone Ranch on a corner lot in Meridian/Kessler. Come and explore the 3300 sf living space and 1450 sf basement. This beautiful home was updated with lots of love and attention to detail. The owners worked to refurbish and keep the character of the home. Original glass tile bathrooms (including the ceilings), art deco Italian glass wall scones, and crystal dining chandelier. The Kitchen has been updated and modernized with a custom design, Bosch appliances, large center island, and leather finish granite. High energy efficient items throughout the home. Close to Broad Ripple, downtown Indy, Butler University, the Monon and the canal. Walking, biking, restaurants and shopping all within minutes.

Home is currently occupied. Please Do not Disturb Tenants.

ES Property Management, LLC
79 2nd Ave SW, Carmel, IN 46032
Phone: 317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $50, Available 1/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive have any available units?
30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive offer parking?
No, 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive have a pool?
No, 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive have accessible units?
No, 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Kessler Boulevard West Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
