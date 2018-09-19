All apartments in Indianapolis
2971 Horseshoe Bend Drive

Location

2971 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

MOVE-IN BY 4/30/20 and RECEIVE $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Located near Eagle Creek with easy access to Downtown, Speedway, Interstates and more! This Condo features fresh paint throughout along with new carpet and laminate flooring. Property includes a large open concept living room with a balcony, dining area, a modern kitchen with all appliances, 2 full baths and plenty of closet space. Carport/covered parking spot included in rental! A great place to call home! Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

