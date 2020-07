Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Old style home in Indianapolis! Close to downtown and major roads. Half duplex, all updated inside! Must see! One-car garage comes with the unit. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a garage, upgrades, its super clean, has a modern feel. You will not want to miss the opportunity to live in this area, with easy access to everything you need. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.