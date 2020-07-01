All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2865 Brookside Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2865 Brookside Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2865 Brookside Ave

2865 Brookside Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2865 Brookside Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/655130007a ---- Come make this charming 1 bed 1 bath duplex your new home. Great living room and kitchen . with white cabinets to meet all your storage needs. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2865 Brookside Ave have any available units?
2865 Brookside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2865 Brookside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2865 Brookside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2865 Brookside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2865 Brookside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2865 Brookside Ave offer parking?
No, 2865 Brookside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2865 Brookside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2865 Brookside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2865 Brookside Ave have a pool?
No, 2865 Brookside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2865 Brookside Ave have accessible units?
No, 2865 Brookside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2865 Brookside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2865 Brookside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2865 Brookside Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2865 Brookside Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College