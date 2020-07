Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cute bungalow style duplex with covered front porch is ready for lease in Indianapolis! This centrally located home has been recently refinished with new laminate flooring, paint, and appliances provided at move in! Complete with half unfinished basement (with laundry hook ups) you can't ask for much more at this affordable price! Schedule your showing today! The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.