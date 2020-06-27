2841 Greenview Way

Amenities

Very nice 3 Bdrm / 2 Bath Ranch Home sits on private cul-de-sac & has over 1,200 square feet. Separated Master Bdrm has own Bath & each bedroom has a walk in closet. Living Room & Kitchen are open with vaulted ceilings & a ton of natural light. This property also offers a cozy stone fireplace in the LR, 2 car attached garage & nice yard to enjoy. Home is close in proximity to Grassy Creek Regional Park for convenient play or exercise. Warren Township Schools. Well behaved pet will be considered--Applicant must provide updated vet records. If approved, additional pet fees will apply.