Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2841 Greenview Way
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

2841 Greenview Way

2841 Greenview Way · No Longer Available
Location

2841 Greenview Way, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice 3 Bdrm / 2 Bath Ranch Home sits on private cul-de-sac & has over 1,200 square feet. Separated Master Bdrm has own Bath & each bedroom has a walk in closet. Living Room & Kitchen are open with vaulted ceilings & a ton of natural light. This property also offers a cozy stone fireplace in the LR, 2 car attached garage & nice yard to enjoy. Home is close in proximity to Grassy Creek Regional Park for convenient play or exercise. Warren Township Schools. Well behaved pet will be considered--Applicant must provide updated vet records. If approved, additional pet fees will apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2841 Greenview Way have any available units?
2841 Greenview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2841 Greenview Way have?
Some of 2841 Greenview Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2841 Greenview Way currently offering any rent specials?
2841 Greenview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 Greenview Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2841 Greenview Way is pet friendly.
Does 2841 Greenview Way offer parking?
Yes, 2841 Greenview Way offers parking.
Does 2841 Greenview Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2841 Greenview Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 Greenview Way have a pool?
No, 2841 Greenview Way does not have a pool.
Does 2841 Greenview Way have accessible units?
No, 2841 Greenview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 Greenview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2841 Greenview Way has units with dishwashers.
