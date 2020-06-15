All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:07 PM

2836 North Park Avenue

2836 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2836 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This unit is gorgeous and no expense was spared during its total remodel. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths with all new mechanicals, windows, roof, fixtures and top grade appliances. The kitchen boats high-end cabinetry complementing beautiful granite countertops. The original quarter sawn oak floors grace the living room/dining room combo. Sweet front porch and a complete privacy fence and patio for fun in the backyard. New parking pad in the rear for your cars. Close to the Red Line, Ivy Tech, and all the fun and entertainment that the near north and downtown has to offer.

Pets: Small Dogs will be considered with a $500, per pet, refundable deposit, and $35 per month, per pet, non-refundable pet fee.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 North Park Avenue have any available units?
2836 North Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2836 North Park Avenue have?
Some of 2836 North Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2836 North Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2836 North Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2836 North Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2836 North Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 2836 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2836 North Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 2836 North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2836 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2836 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 North Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

