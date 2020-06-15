2836 North Park Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This unit is gorgeous and no expense was spared during its total remodel. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths with all new mechanicals, windows, roof, fixtures and top grade appliances. The kitchen boats high-end cabinetry complementing beautiful granite countertops. The original quarter sawn oak floors grace the living room/dining room combo. Sweet front porch and a complete privacy fence and patio for fun in the backyard. New parking pad in the rear for your cars. Close to the Red Line, Ivy Tech, and all the fun and entertainment that the near north and downtown has to offer.



Pets: Small Dogs will be considered with a $500, per pet, refundable deposit, and $35 per month, per pet, non-refundable pet fee.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.