Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:54 PM

2808 Redland Lane

Location

2808 Redland Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located at 2808 Redland Lane, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,450 square feet of comfortable living space. It includes a spacious living room, cook-friendly kitchen, beautiful view in large open backyard, back patio deck area, and so much more just waiting for you to call it home. Wall-to-wall earth toned carpeting and laminate tile can be found throughout the home. The kitchen comes with black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space suitable for all cooking and storage needs. Bedrooms are spacious in size and all have ample closet space in each. Bathrooms have been given a more up-to-date look. This home offers great amenities such as central air conditioning, dishwasher, off-street parking and so much more! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Redland Lane have any available units?
2808 Redland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 Redland Lane have?
Some of 2808 Redland Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Redland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Redland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Redland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 Redland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2808 Redland Lane offer parking?
No, 2808 Redland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2808 Redland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Redland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Redland Lane have a pool?
No, 2808 Redland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Redland Lane have accessible units?
No, 2808 Redland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Redland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 Redland Lane has units with dishwashers.
