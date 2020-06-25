Amenities

Located at 2808 Redland Lane, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,450 square feet of comfortable living space. It includes a spacious living room, cook-friendly kitchen, beautiful view in large open backyard, back patio deck area, and so much more just waiting for you to call it home. Wall-to-wall earth toned carpeting and laminate tile can be found throughout the home. The kitchen comes with black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space suitable for all cooking and storage needs. Bedrooms are spacious in size and all have ample closet space in each. Bathrooms have been given a more up-to-date look. This home offers great amenities such as central air conditioning, dishwasher, off-street parking and so much more! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.