2773 Del Prado Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful ground level on corner! All new carpet, newer paint & vinyl in kitchen & bathrooms. Nice dining area is open to large great room. Wood burning fireplace in great room with decorative sconces above it. All bedrooms have new windows and nice mirrored closet doors. Furnace & A/C are only 5 years old. Hall bath with updates. Nice Private patio area. This unit is a close walk to the community pool and playground area. This unit also has one spot in a shared 2 car garage and has it's own 10x8 storage room within the garage.