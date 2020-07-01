All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:22 PM

2773 Del Prado Drive

2773 Del Prado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2773 Del Prado Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful ground level on corner! All new carpet, newer paint & vinyl in kitchen & bathrooms. Nice dining area is open to large great room. Wood burning fireplace in great room with decorative sconces above it. All bedrooms have new windows and nice mirrored closet doors. Furnace & A/C are only 5 years old. Hall bath with updates. Nice Private patio area. This unit is a close walk to the community pool and playground area. This unit also has one spot in a shared 2 car garage and has it's own 10x8 storage room within the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2773 Del Prado Drive have any available units?
2773 Del Prado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2773 Del Prado Drive have?
Some of 2773 Del Prado Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2773 Del Prado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2773 Del Prado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2773 Del Prado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2773 Del Prado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2773 Del Prado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2773 Del Prado Drive offers parking.
Does 2773 Del Prado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2773 Del Prado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2773 Del Prado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2773 Del Prado Drive has a pool.
Does 2773 Del Prado Drive have accessible units?
No, 2773 Del Prado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2773 Del Prado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2773 Del Prado Drive has units with dishwashers.

