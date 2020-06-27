2746 Shelby St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Updated 2 bedroom Townhouse - Garfield Park-South Neighborhood - COMING SOON- AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN ON OR AROUND 6/10/2020

This 1/2 duplex home has been completely renovated while maintaining its original charm. Featuring carpeted rooms and neutral paint throughout, lovely custom kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and subway tile surround/tile flooring, and an awesome updated bathroom with tile flooring and beautiful tile-work. Home has C/A and new windows. You won't find another like this one in this price range! Located right on the Red Line, a few blocks south from the serenity of historic Garfield Park, close to shopping, and just minutes from Fountain Square and downtown. Stove/fridge included. Please reach out today to arrange your showing!



(RLNE2570849)