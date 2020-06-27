All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2746 Shelby St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2746 Shelby St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

2746 Shelby St

2746 Shelby St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2746 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Garfield Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 bedroom Townhouse - Garfield Park-South Neighborhood - COMING SOON- AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN ON OR AROUND 6/10/2020
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENT

This 1/2 duplex home has been completely renovated while maintaining its original charm. Featuring carpeted rooms and neutral paint throughout, lovely custom kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and subway tile surround/tile flooring, and an awesome updated bathroom with tile flooring and beautiful tile-work. Home has C/A and new windows. You won't find another like this one in this price range! Located right on the Red Line, a few blocks south from the serenity of historic Garfield Park, close to shopping, and just minutes from Fountain Square and downtown. Stove/fridge included. Please reach out today to arrange your showing!

(RLNE2570849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Shelby St have any available units?
2746 Shelby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2746 Shelby St have?
Some of 2746 Shelby St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Shelby St currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Shelby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Shelby St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2746 Shelby St is pet friendly.
Does 2746 Shelby St offer parking?
No, 2746 Shelby St does not offer parking.
Does 2746 Shelby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2746 Shelby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Shelby St have a pool?
No, 2746 Shelby St does not have a pool.
Does 2746 Shelby St have accessible units?
No, 2746 Shelby St does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Shelby St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2746 Shelby St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College