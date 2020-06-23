2726 N Heatherlea Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SHOWING APRIL 19TH AT 5:30PM!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 TO BE ADDED TO OUR SHOWING CALENDAR!!! - Lovely 3 Bedroom Near 30th and German Church + PET FRIENDLY



This lovely 3 bedroom home has just been freshly painted and updated. There are wood floors throughout. The Living room is a nice size and will certainly accommodate a flat screen TV and a sectional or large sofa. We provide a stove and refrigerator and this house comes equipped with a dishwasher also. There is plenty of room for a large kitchen table too. The deck off the back of the house provides an extra summertime dining spot or just a great place to relax. A full bath and 3 nice size bedrooms complete this home. Located just south of 30th St and West of German Church, Parks and Schools are close..



This home will go quickly! Call (248) 243-6648 and visit our website at www.MetroDetroitRentals.com to apply!



We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out



Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application

- 40.00 for application fee

- Your Drivers License or State ID

- Check Stubs or proof of Employment

- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.



