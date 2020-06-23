All apartments in Indianapolis
2726 N Heatherlea Ct
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2726 N Heatherlea Ct

2726 Heatherlea Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2726 Heatherlea Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SHOWING APRIL 19TH AT 5:30PM!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 TO BE ADDED TO OUR SHOWING CALENDAR!!! - Lovely 3 Bedroom Near 30th and German Church + PET FRIENDLY

This lovely 3 bedroom home has just been freshly painted and updated. There are wood floors throughout. The Living room is a nice size and will certainly accommodate a flat screen TV and a sectional or large sofa. We provide a stove and refrigerator and this house comes equipped with a dishwasher also. There is plenty of room for a large kitchen table too. The deck off the back of the house provides an extra summertime dining spot or just a great place to relax. A full bath and 3 nice size bedrooms complete this home. Located just south of 30th St and West of German Church, Parks and Schools are close..

This home will go quickly! Call (248) 243-6648 and visit our website at www.MetroDetroitRentals.com to apply!

We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 40.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.

248-243-6648

(RLNE3112781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 N Heatherlea Ct have any available units?
2726 N Heatherlea Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2726 N Heatherlea Ct have?
Some of 2726 N Heatherlea Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 N Heatherlea Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2726 N Heatherlea Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 N Heatherlea Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2726 N Heatherlea Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2726 N Heatherlea Ct offer parking?
No, 2726 N Heatherlea Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2726 N Heatherlea Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 N Heatherlea Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 N Heatherlea Ct have a pool?
No, 2726 N Heatherlea Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2726 N Heatherlea Ct have accessible units?
No, 2726 N Heatherlea Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 N Heatherlea Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2726 N Heatherlea Ct has units with dishwashers.
