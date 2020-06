Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Check our this two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath Condo in Perry Township's lovely community of Casa De Prado. Large living room opens up to the dining room and kitchen. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and built-in vanity. Attached shared garage for keeping your car warm and extra storage locker. Expansive back deck surrounded by privacy fence. Enjoy the community pool and playground.