Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:18 PM

2709 Shriver Avenue

2709 Shriver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Shriver Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2709 Shriver Ave. / 3 bed 2 bath in Indys inner Westside - This wonderful totally updayed gem on Indy's inner west side is ready to go. Newer carpet and paint throughout. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and a nice open backyard. Just minutes from great Indianapolis attractions like the Childrens Museum, Indianapolis Art Museum and Butler University. This home rents for $795.00 per month with a matching deposit of $795.00. If interested please call Mike immediately at 317-210-0018.

We are not accepting Section 8

(RLNE5244900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Shriver Avenue have any available units?
2709 Shriver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2709 Shriver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Shriver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Shriver Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Shriver Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Shriver Avenue offer parking?
No, 2709 Shriver Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Shriver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Shriver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Shriver Avenue have a pool?
No, 2709 Shriver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Shriver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2709 Shriver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Shriver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Shriver Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Shriver Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Shriver Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

