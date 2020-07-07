2709 Shriver Avenue

Amenities

2709 Shriver Ave. / 3 bed 2 bath in Indys inner Westside - This wonderful totally updayed gem on Indy's inner west side is ready to go. Newer carpet and paint throughout. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and a nice open backyard. Just minutes from great Indianapolis attractions like the Childrens Museum, Indianapolis Art Museum and Butler University. This home rents for $795.00 per month with a matching deposit of $795.00. If interested please call Mike immediately at 317-210-0018.



We are not accepting Section 8



