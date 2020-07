Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This Warren Township home near 30th & German Church features all new carpet and laminate flooring. Fresh paint throughout, new fixtures. Home features a living room and 3 bedrooms on the main floor with a second family room and 4th bedroom on the lower level. Huge fenced in backyard with a storage barn and deck! Pets Negotiable! Movein Ready!

Contact us to schedule a showing.