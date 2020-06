Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Cute ranch off of 30th & Franklin Road, close to School 94 and 465 access. This all-brick home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath with laminate floors, tile & fresh paint throughout. Pets negotiable. 24-month lease term preferred. Available Now! $800/month for 1 year lease agreement and $750/month for 18 month lease agreement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.