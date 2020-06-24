All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2614 Falcon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2614 Falcon Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2614 Falcon Drive

2614 Falcon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2614 Falcon Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2614 Falcon Drive / 3 bed 1 bed in Speedway Eagledale area - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home has an open floor plan great for families and entertaining. Fresh carpet and newly painted walls line the interior of this wonderful little bungalow. This home is the ideal location for race fans to attend and celebrate at the Indy 500. This home rents for $850.00 per month with a matching deposit of $850.00. If interested please go to www.zuluscape.com and submit an application and contact Mike at 317-210-0018.

Sorry not accepting Section 8.

(RLNE3349901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Falcon Drive have any available units?
2614 Falcon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Falcon Drive have?
Some of 2614 Falcon Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Falcon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Falcon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Falcon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 Falcon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2614 Falcon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Falcon Drive offers parking.
Does 2614 Falcon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Falcon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Falcon Drive have a pool?
No, 2614 Falcon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Falcon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2614 Falcon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Falcon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Falcon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College