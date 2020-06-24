Amenities

2614 Falcon Drive / 3 bed 1 bed in Speedway Eagledale area - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home has an open floor plan great for families and entertaining. Fresh carpet and newly painted walls line the interior of this wonderful little bungalow. This home is the ideal location for race fans to attend and celebrate at the Indy 500. This home rents for $850.00 per month with a matching deposit of $850.00. If interested please go to www.zuluscape.com and submit an application and contact Mike at 317-210-0018.



Sorry not accepting Section 8.



