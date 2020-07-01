All apartments in Indianapolis
2570 Harlan Street

Location

2570 Harlan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPDATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME. This 4 bed, 1 bath is just the right size for you to call home! Great LOCATION- Just minutes to Garfield Park and Fountain Square. Easy highway access and close to shopping and parks! Come check out this place- it won't last!! Tenant pays all utilities.

Pet Friendly: $250 refundable deposit and then $25/ mo after that.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2570 Harlan Street have any available units?
2570 Harlan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2570 Harlan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2570 Harlan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2570 Harlan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2570 Harlan Street is pet friendly.
Does 2570 Harlan Street offer parking?
No, 2570 Harlan Street does not offer parking.
Does 2570 Harlan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2570 Harlan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2570 Harlan Street have a pool?
No, 2570 Harlan Street does not have a pool.
Does 2570 Harlan Street have accessible units?
No, 2570 Harlan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2570 Harlan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2570 Harlan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2570 Harlan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2570 Harlan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

