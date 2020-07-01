2570 Harlan Street

Amenities

Pet Friendly

UPDATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME. This 4 bed, 1 bath is just the right size for you to call home! Great LOCATION- Just minutes to Garfield Park and Fountain Square. Easy highway access and close to shopping and parks! Come check out this place- it won't last!! Tenant pays all utilities.



Pet Friendly: $250 refundable deposit and then $25/ mo after that.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.