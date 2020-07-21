All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
2539 Morning Star Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:06 PM

2539 Morning Star Drive

2539 Morning Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2539 Morning Star Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
This lovely 3 bed 1.5 bath home has plenty of room to spare! Formal living space leads into spacious additional living area. Open to kitchen complete with breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet space, and stainless steel electric appliances. Laundry access as well. Master bedroom connected to half bath. Fenced in yard, sun room perfect for those hot summer nights and avoiding those darn mosquitoes. Pet Friendly. 1412 sq ft.

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home. Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent. To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8 Online applications: 1) Find address for which you are applying 2) Click Apply Now 3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 Morning Star Drive have any available units?
2539 Morning Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2539 Morning Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2539 Morning Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 Morning Star Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2539 Morning Star Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2539 Morning Star Drive offer parking?
No, 2539 Morning Star Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2539 Morning Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2539 Morning Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 Morning Star Drive have a pool?
No, 2539 Morning Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2539 Morning Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 2539 Morning Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 Morning Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2539 Morning Star Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2539 Morning Star Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2539 Morning Star Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
