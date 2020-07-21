2539 Morning Star Drive

Amenities

This lovely 3 bed 1.5 bath home has plenty of room to spare! Formal living space leads into spacious additional living area. Open to kitchen complete with breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet space, and stainless steel electric appliances. Laundry access as well. Master bedroom connected to half bath. Fenced in yard, sun room perfect for those hot summer nights and avoiding those darn mosquitoes. Pet Friendly. 1412 sq ft.



Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

