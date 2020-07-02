All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

2530 North Temple Avenue

2530 North Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2530 North Temple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Low Rent $550. Low Security Deposit $550.

This home is close to everything. Located on the East Side, you're near bus routes, downtown Indy and new developments - restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

You'll fall in love with this home for its fresh new carpet and updated features. It features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a large eat-in kitchen and spacious living room with ample space to entertain indoors. But if you like being outside, you'll enjoy the green space. On a quiet street, you'll be close to everything but set apart. Check out nearby restaurants like Chef Oya The Trap and places to play like Douglas Park.

Please note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities and pay a $30 monthly shared water utility fee. No smoking allowed in the home.

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2108653568

Viewing:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1030735?source=marketing

To find out more info about our rental process, deposit/fees, and this home:
http://www.ethositypropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764 opt 3

***Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 North Temple Avenue have any available units?
2530 North Temple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2530 North Temple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2530 North Temple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 North Temple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2530 North Temple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2530 North Temple Avenue offer parking?
No, 2530 North Temple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2530 North Temple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 North Temple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 North Temple Avenue have a pool?
No, 2530 North Temple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2530 North Temple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2530 North Temple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 North Temple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 North Temple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2530 North Temple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2530 North Temple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

