2530 North Temple Avenue

recently renovated carpet

AVAILABLE NOW!!! Low Rent $550. Low Security Deposit $550.



This home is close to everything. Located on the East Side, you're near bus routes, downtown Indy and new developments - restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.



You'll fall in love with this home for its fresh new carpet and updated features. It features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a large eat-in kitchen and spacious living room with ample space to entertain indoors. But if you like being outside, you'll enjoy the green space. On a quiet street, you'll be close to everything but set apart. Check out nearby restaurants like Chef Oya The Trap and places to play like Douglas Park.



Please note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities and pay a $30 monthly shared water utility fee. No smoking allowed in the home.



https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2108653568



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1030735?source=marketing



To find out more info about our rental process, deposit/fees, and this home:

http://www.ethositypropertymanagement.com/rental-search/



Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764 opt 3



***Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.