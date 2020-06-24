All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2525 Black Antler Court

2525 Black Antler Court · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Black Antler Court, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,897 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Black Antler Court have any available units?
2525 Black Antler Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Black Antler Court have?
Some of 2525 Black Antler Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Black Antler Court currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Black Antler Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Black Antler Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 Black Antler Court is pet friendly.
Does 2525 Black Antler Court offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Black Antler Court offers parking.
Does 2525 Black Antler Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Black Antler Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Black Antler Court have a pool?
No, 2525 Black Antler Court does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Black Antler Court have accessible units?
No, 2525 Black Antler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Black Antler Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Black Antler Court does not have units with dishwashers.
