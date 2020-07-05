2504 Winfield Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ebf64f2086 ---- Newly updated, spacious 3-bedroom just under 2,000 sqft! Brand new stainless steel appliances! Conveniently located near Marion University and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a short commute to downtown! Instant access to I-65, nearby shopping and restaurants! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals *Section-8 Accepted* Attached 1 Car Garage Carpet