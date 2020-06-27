All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:31 AM

2442 Morning Star Drive

2442 Morning Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Morning Star Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 5 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,904 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 1 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Morning Star Drive have any available units?
2442 Morning Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 Morning Star Drive have?
Some of 2442 Morning Star Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Morning Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Morning Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Morning Star Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2442 Morning Star Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2442 Morning Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Morning Star Drive offers parking.
Does 2442 Morning Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Morning Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Morning Star Drive have a pool?
No, 2442 Morning Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Morning Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 2442 Morning Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Morning Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Morning Star Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
