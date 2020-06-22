All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

240 S Lasalle St

240 South Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Location

240 South Lasalle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

playground
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
playground
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b715682052 ---- Great Location In An Up And Coming Neighborhood. Close To The Location Of The New Court Complex. Located In The Twin Aires Neighborhood Included In The GreatPlaces 2020 Initiative. The Back Yard Gives Ample Space To Spend Time Outside. Right Down The Street, Within Walking Distance, Is A Park With Playground. Virtual Tour at this link (copy/paste) https://livetour.istaging.com/abc5ae89-e676-4881-bb65-b3e4aadba554?ui=true This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 S Lasalle St have any available units?
240 S Lasalle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 240 S Lasalle St currently offering any rent specials?
240 S Lasalle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 S Lasalle St pet-friendly?
No, 240 S Lasalle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 240 S Lasalle St offer parking?
No, 240 S Lasalle St does not offer parking.
Does 240 S Lasalle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 S Lasalle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 S Lasalle St have a pool?
No, 240 S Lasalle St does not have a pool.
Does 240 S Lasalle St have accessible units?
No, 240 S Lasalle St does not have accessible units.
Does 240 S Lasalle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 S Lasalle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 S Lasalle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 S Lasalle St does not have units with air conditioning.

