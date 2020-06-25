Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
239 Temple Ave
239 North Temple Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
239 North Temple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4508828)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 239 Temple Ave have any available units?
239 Temple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 239 Temple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
239 Temple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Temple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 239 Temple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 239 Temple Ave offer parking?
No, 239 Temple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 239 Temple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Temple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Temple Ave have a pool?
No, 239 Temple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 239 Temple Ave have accessible units?
No, 239 Temple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Temple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Temple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Temple Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Temple Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
