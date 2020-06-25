All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 239 Temple Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
239 Temple Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

239 Temple Ave

239 North Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

239 North Temple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4508828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Temple Ave have any available units?
239 Temple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 239 Temple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
239 Temple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Temple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 239 Temple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 239 Temple Ave offer parking?
No, 239 Temple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 239 Temple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Temple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Temple Ave have a pool?
No, 239 Temple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 239 Temple Ave have accessible units?
No, 239 Temple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Temple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Temple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Temple Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Temple Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College