239 South Rural Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming rehabbed bungalow! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home has been freshly painted and includes newer laminate floors. Newer central A/C. Large fenced in yard with 1 car garage. This is quaint and cozy home won't last long!



Pre-qualify: no evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, must gross at least 3x base rent with positive rental history. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference given to immediate occupancy.