Indianapolis, IN
239 South Rural Street
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:23 PM

239 South Rural Street

239 South Rural Street · No Longer Available
Location

239 South Rural Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming rehabbed bungalow! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home has been freshly painted and includes newer laminate floors. Newer central A/C. Large fenced in yard with 1 car garage. This is quaint and cozy home won't last long!

Pre-qualify: no evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, must gross at least 3x base rent with positive rental history. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference given to immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 South Rural Street have any available units?
239 South Rural Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 South Rural Street have?
Some of 239 South Rural Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 South Rural Street currently offering any rent specials?
239 South Rural Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 South Rural Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 South Rural Street is pet friendly.
Does 239 South Rural Street offer parking?
Yes, 239 South Rural Street offers parking.
Does 239 South Rural Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 South Rural Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 South Rural Street have a pool?
No, 239 South Rural Street does not have a pool.
Does 239 South Rural Street have accessible units?
No, 239 South Rural Street does not have accessible units.
Does 239 South Rural Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 South Rural Street does not have units with dishwashers.

