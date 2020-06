Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in Washington Township off of 66th & Keystone close to Broad Ripple, Glendale, restaurants and more. This home features a large living room, beautiful hardwood floors, a bonus room and a great yard with a large deck. Updated kitchen with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Come see this charming ranch! Pets Negotiable

