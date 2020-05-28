All apartments in Indianapolis
2340 Rostock Court
Last updated September 23 2019 at 8:36 PM

2340 Rostock Court

2340 Rostock Court · No Longer Available
Location

2340 Rostock Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Fully Renovated, Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home sits in a Cul-de-Sac and Features New Plush Carpeting and Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring, a Good Sized Living Room with Lots of Lights Streaming in through the Large Windows, an Upgraded Eat-in Kitchen with Pantry, All New Stainless Steel Appliances Included, New Counter-top and Back-splash. The Home has been Freshly Painted in Lovely Neutral Tones and has Beautifully Refinished Cabinets and Stunning Vanities as well as New Light Fixtures and Faucets throughout. The Master Bedroom boasts a Walk in Closet and Private Bathroom ensuite while the Additional Two Bedrooms share the Stunning Second Full Tub/Shower combo Bathroom. Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up. Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Opener. Sliding Glass Doors Open from your Dining Area off the Kitchen, to a Lovely View of the Private Fully Fenced Back Yard where you can Enjoy Great Times with Family and Friends all throughout the Seasons. Great Neighborhood with Mature Trees and Easy Access to Interstates, Just 13 miles to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer! All Electric Home.This Property is Not Available for Section 8.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Rostock Court have any available units?
2340 Rostock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 Rostock Court have?
Some of 2340 Rostock Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Rostock Court currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Rostock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Rostock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 Rostock Court is pet friendly.
Does 2340 Rostock Court offer parking?
Yes, 2340 Rostock Court offers parking.
Does 2340 Rostock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 Rostock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Rostock Court have a pool?
No, 2340 Rostock Court does not have a pool.
Does 2340 Rostock Court have accessible units?
No, 2340 Rostock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Rostock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 Rostock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
