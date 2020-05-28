2340 Rostock Court

Amenities

This Fully Renovated, Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home sits in a Cul-de-Sac and Features New Plush Carpeting and Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring, a Good Sized Living Room with Lots of Lights Streaming in through the Large Windows, an Upgraded Eat-in Kitchen with Pantry, All New Stainless Steel Appliances Included, New Counter-top and Back-splash. The Home has been Freshly Painted in Lovely Neutral Tones and has Beautifully Refinished Cabinets and Stunning Vanities as well as New Light Fixtures and Faucets throughout. The Master Bedroom boasts a Walk in Closet and Private Bathroom ensuite while the Additional Two Bedrooms share the Stunning Second Full Tub/Shower combo Bathroom. Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up. Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Opener. Sliding Glass Doors Open from your Dining Area off the Kitchen, to a Lovely View of the Private Fully Fenced Back Yard where you can Enjoy Great Times with Family and Friends all throughout the Seasons. Great Neighborhood with Mature Trees and Easy Access to Interstates, Just 13 miles to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer! All Electric Home.This Property is Not Available for Section 8.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.