Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2340 Rolling Oak Drive

2340 Rolling Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2340 Rolling Oak Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute 3bedroom 2bath home is ready to go! Located in a quiet neighborhood just West of 465. This home sits in the Ben Davis school district and is only a few minutes away from the high school! This property has a large back deck as well as a privacy fence.

*This is a pet friendly home with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $25/month pet rent.
*Applicants are required to earn 3x the monthly rent and have no previous eviction or felonies. All persons over the age of 18 are subject to a background and credit check.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Rolling Oak Drive have any available units?
2340 Rolling Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2340 Rolling Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Rolling Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Rolling Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 Rolling Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2340 Rolling Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 2340 Rolling Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2340 Rolling Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 Rolling Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Rolling Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2340 Rolling Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2340 Rolling Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2340 Rolling Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Rolling Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 Rolling Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2340 Rolling Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2340 Rolling Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
