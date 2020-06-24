2340 Rolling Oak Drive

Amenities

This cute 3bedroom 2bath home is ready to go! Located in a quiet neighborhood just West of 465. This home sits in the Ben Davis school district and is only a few minutes away from the high school! This property has a large back deck as well as a privacy fence.



*This is a pet friendly home with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $25/month pet rent.

*Applicants are required to earn 3x the monthly rent and have no previous eviction or felonies. All persons over the age of 18 are subject to a background and credit check.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.