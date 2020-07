Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful fully remodeled home ready for a tenant who will enjoy living in next to new home. Nice Living room, Kitchen with new cabinetry and appliances, Large Master Bedroom and average size 2nd Bedroom. Laundry room off Kitchen. Great Bathroom. Fenced in backyard. Garage is to be used for storage only at this point.