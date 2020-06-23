Rent Calculator
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:37 PM
2325 North Leland Avenue
2325 North Leland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2325 North Leland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Warren Township!
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Home with spacious Living room, Dining And Kitchen Areas. Detached Two Car Garage. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2325 North Leland Avenue have any available units?
2325 North Leland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2325 North Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2325 North Leland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 North Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2325 North Leland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2325 North Leland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2325 North Leland Avenue offers parking.
Does 2325 North Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 North Leland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 North Leland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2325 North Leland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2325 North Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2325 North Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 North Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 North Leland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 North Leland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 North Leland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
