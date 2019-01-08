2309 Sandringham Circle

Amenities

** PLEASE ADVISE MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **



This Gorgeous home is located in Wayne Township off 21st & Girls School Road. Close to highway access, Eagle Creek Park & airport. Within minutes to shopping and Avon amenities. Home is very spacious with a formal dining room and living room. Large family room with a gas fireplace and surround sound. Lovely laminate floors. Kitchen with all new stainless appliances leads out to a large deck overlooking a beautiful pond. Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Large loft could be a second family room, office or playroom. Home has an unfinished basement great for storage! Community features a playground and community pool. Pets Negotiable! **Surround sound system available for Tenant use but is not warranted or guaranteed.**

