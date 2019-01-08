All apartments in Indianapolis
2309 Sandringham Circle

Location

2309 Sandringham Cir, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** PLEASE ADVISE MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **

This Gorgeous home is located in Wayne Township off 21st & Girls School Road. Close to highway access, Eagle Creek Park & airport. Within minutes to shopping and Avon amenities. Home is very spacious with a formal dining room and living room. Large family room with a gas fireplace and surround sound. Lovely laminate floors. Kitchen with all new stainless appliances leads out to a large deck overlooking a beautiful pond. Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Large loft could be a second family room, office or playroom. Home has an unfinished basement great for storage! Community features a playground and community pool. Pets Negotiable! **Surround sound system available for Tenant use but is not warranted or guaranteed.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Sandringham Circle have any available units?
2309 Sandringham Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Sandringham Circle have?
Some of 2309 Sandringham Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Sandringham Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Sandringham Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Sandringham Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 Sandringham Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2309 Sandringham Circle offer parking?
No, 2309 Sandringham Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2309 Sandringham Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Sandringham Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Sandringham Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2309 Sandringham Circle has a pool.
Does 2309 Sandringham Circle have accessible units?
No, 2309 Sandringham Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Sandringham Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Sandringham Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

