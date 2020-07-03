Rent Calculator
Last updated September 20 2019 at 2:15 AM
2303 North Lesley Avenue
2303 Lesley Avenue
·
Location
2303 Lesley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A cute 2 bedroom, one bathroom half of a duplex perfect for you and your family!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2303 North Lesley Avenue have any available units?
2303 North Lesley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2303 North Lesley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2303 North Lesley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 North Lesley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2303 North Lesley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2303 North Lesley Avenue offer parking?
No, 2303 North Lesley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2303 North Lesley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 North Lesley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 North Lesley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2303 North Lesley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2303 North Lesley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2303 North Lesley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 North Lesley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 North Lesley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2303 North Lesley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2303 North Lesley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
