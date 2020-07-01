All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

2287 Rosswood Boulevard

Location

2287 Rosswood Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Open Floor Plan With Many Updates Including Freshly Painted Rooms, Light Fixtures And A Chalkboard Wall. Smart Features Of The Home Include Thermostat, Lock, And Doorbell. This gone comes equipped with a two car garage and sits on a corner lot. Move in ready

Tenant pays all utilities: Electric, Water, Trash, Sewer and any other mandatory fees. Please contact our office for additional questions 317.582.7036
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2287 Rosswood Boulevard have any available units?
2287 Rosswood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2287 Rosswood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2287 Rosswood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2287 Rosswood Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2287 Rosswood Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2287 Rosswood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2287 Rosswood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2287 Rosswood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2287 Rosswood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2287 Rosswood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2287 Rosswood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2287 Rosswood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2287 Rosswood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2287 Rosswood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2287 Rosswood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2287 Rosswood Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2287 Rosswood Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

