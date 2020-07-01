2287 Rosswood Boulevard

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Open Floor Plan With Many Updates Including Freshly Painted Rooms, Light Fixtures And A Chalkboard Wall. Smart Features Of The Home Include Thermostat, Lock, And Doorbell. This gone comes equipped with a two car garage and sits on a corner lot. Move in ready



Tenant pays all utilities: Electric, Water, Trash, Sewer and any other mandatory fees. Please contact our office for additional questions 317.582.7036

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.