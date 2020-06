Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Great condo in a wonderful gated neighborhood , 3 bed and 2.5 bath with a lot of updates, hardwood floor in Living and dining rooms, new gas stove, new Bosch dishwasher, updated kitchen with back splash, washer and dryer and gas BBQ grill included, 2013 HVAC, all stainless steel appliances and great custom closets throughout the condo. Water/Sewer/Trash all included in rent.