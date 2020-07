Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

This is a cute cul-de-sac home with 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Here you are close to everything you could possibly need, there are shopping, restaurants, and much more. Lots of cabinets and a Large Eat-In Kitchen are just some of the things you will love about this home. You can enjoy the Large Family room. Comes with fenced in backyard and deck large deck for entertaining friends and family. Don't miss out on this home, contact Erik for scheduling showings 317-991-0199