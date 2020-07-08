All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 29 2020 at 9:08 PM

2244 Leaf Drive

2244 Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2244 Leaf Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1176152

Spacious three bedroom home in the Lawrence area! Over 1900 square feet of living space! Home features an open concept and large bedrooms - all upstairs. Two full baths upstairs and a half bath downstairs. Large lot! Come check this one out today!
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Cable ready,Cats ok,Disposal,Dogs ok,Fireplace,High Vaulted Ceilings,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 Leaf Drive have any available units?
2244 Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2244 Leaf Drive have?
Some of 2244 Leaf Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2244 Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2244 Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2244 Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2244 Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 2244 Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2244 Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 2244 Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2244 Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 2244 Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2244 Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

