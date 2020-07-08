2244 Leaf Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1176152



Spacious three bedroom home in the Lawrence area! Over 1900 square feet of living space! Home features an open concept and large bedrooms - all upstairs. Two full baths upstairs and a half bath downstairs. Large lot! Come check this one out today!

|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Cable ready,Cats ok,Disposal,Dogs ok,Fireplace,High Vaulted Ceilings,Washer/ Dryer Hookups

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.