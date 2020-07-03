All apartments in Indianapolis
2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard
2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard

2227 North Historic Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2227 North Historic Oaks Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applications may be submitted via website: www.rentindyhomes.com or in our office. Call 317-252-5830 Monday-Friday 9am-5pm or visit us online! Fully remodeled home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage in desirable west side neighborhood. Brand new stain-resistant carpet, ceramic tile, and fresh paint throughout. Open-concept with two large living areas and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Full kitchen appliances: refrigerator, oven, hood, stove, and dishwasher included. Cathedral ceilings, plenty of natural light, and a cozy fireplace. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Quiet street, gated yard with deck. Across from Ben Davis Park, excellent for families. 18 or 24 months preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard have any available units?
2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard have?
Some of 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

