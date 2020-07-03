2227 HISTORIC OAKS Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Applications may be submitted via website: www.rentindyhomes.com or in our office. Call 317-252-5830 Monday-Friday 9am-5pm or visit us online! Fully remodeled home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage in desirable west side neighborhood. Brand new stain-resistant carpet, ceramic tile, and fresh paint throughout. Open-concept with two large living areas and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Full kitchen appliances: refrigerator, oven, hood, stove, and dishwasher included. Cathedral ceilings, plenty of natural light, and a cozy fireplace. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Quiet street, gated yard with deck. Across from Ben Davis Park, excellent for families. 18 or 24 months preferred.