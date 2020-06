Amenities

dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities

Great location, great access to Indianapolis and an even better home! Check out this 3 bedroom property in a prime location. This Little Flower home offers plenty of great amenities such as a large bathroom, tons of storage in the kitchen, and an outdoor living area that is perfect for any get together. Schedule your tour today before it is too late! Kitchen appliances will be placed at the time of move in.