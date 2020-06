Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Spacious Ranch located at 21st & Girls School Rd This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch is in Wayne Township. Features a 2-car attached garage, large fenced yard with mini-barn and huge deck. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with a full set of appliances and breakfast area. The large family room offers laminate floors and large windows! , Must See!

