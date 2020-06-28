All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:54 PM

213 South Emerson Avenue

213 South Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

213 South Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Irvington Home Available!!! Amazing 2 bedroom home MOVE IN READY! Located in historic Irvington, this home includes a spacious living room with a peek-a-boo kitchen. This show stopper includes fresh interior paint, new luxury carpet, laminate wood flooring and beautifully updated bathroom vanities with a stunning backsplash. This home is in excellent condition and meticulously maintained. You have to see it to believe it. You'll be close to all of the local spots - 5 minutes to bike to Ellenberger Park / 7 minutes to bike to Jockamo Pizza / 5 minutes to bike to Irvington Circle / 7 minutes to bike to Sugar Shack Saloon. Appliances are not included.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required. Pets are allowed with additional fees and restrictions.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2023751680

$100 Admin Fee

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/949075?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 South Emerson Avenue have any available units?
213 South Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 South Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 213 South Emerson Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 South Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
213 South Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 South Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 South Emerson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 213 South Emerson Avenue offer parking?
No, 213 South Emerson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 213 South Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 South Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 South Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 213 South Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 213 South Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 213 South Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 213 South Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 South Emerson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
