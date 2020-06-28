213 South Emerson Avenue

Amenities

Irvington Home Available!!! Amazing 2 bedroom home MOVE IN READY! Located in historic Irvington, this home includes a spacious living room with a peek-a-boo kitchen. This show stopper includes fresh interior paint, new luxury carpet, laminate wood flooring and beautifully updated bathroom vanities with a stunning backsplash. This home is in excellent condition and meticulously maintained. You have to see it to believe it. You'll be close to all of the local spots - 5 minutes to bike to Ellenberger Park / 7 minutes to bike to Jockamo Pizza / 5 minutes to bike to Irvington Circle / 7 minutes to bike to Sugar Shack Saloon. Appliances are not included.



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required. Pets are allowed with additional fees and restrictions.



Application - $50/Adult:

$100 Admin Fee



